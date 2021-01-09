Deputy PM Confers with EU Vice President Joseph Borrell

ddis Ababa January 9/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen conferred on Friday with High Representative for the Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of European Union (EU) Joseph Borrell.



According to ministry of Foreign Affairs, Demeke exchanged views over the phone with Borrell on the current humanitarian situation in Tigray Regional State.

During the occasion, Foreign Minister Demeke briefed the high representative on the reconstruction and rehabilitation activities in the region which is being implemented under a cluster-based coordination mechanism.

The Government and humanitarian organizations are working in close coordination to effectively address the humanitarian needs in the region, Demeke noted.

Finally, the two officials have agreed to continue to work closely to scale-up the efforts in the provision of humanitarian assistance in the region and strengthen the closer collaboration between Ethiopian and the European Union.