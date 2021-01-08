President Kiir Urges Negotiated Settlement for Sudan-Ethiopia Border Dispute

Addis Ababa January 8/2021 (ENA) South Sudan President Salva Kiir has called on the Sudanese government to reach a negotiated settlement to the border dispute with Ethiopia, according to Sudan Tribune.﻿

President Kiir received Chems al-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereign Council and Omer Gamar Eldin, the acting foreign minister, who briefed him about the recent border clashes with Ethiopia and the peace implementation process yesterday.

In a statement issued by the South Sudanese presidential media service after the meeting, President Salva Kiir Mayardit urged Sudan Sovereign Council to resolve their issues with Ethiopia peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue.

It is to be recalled that Sudan had deployed its troops along the border with Ethiopia and expelled farmers and militiamen residing in the border area.

President Kiir stressed that “he doesn’t want any more war in the region and urged the two countries to resolve their issues in a peaceful manner.”