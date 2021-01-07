Top TPLF Junta Leaders Killed, Captured: National Defense Force

Addis Ababa January 7/2013 (ENA) The national defense force announced today that it has killed four top leaders of the TPLF Junta with their bodyguards and captured nine others.

National Defense Force Deployment Department head, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew told ENA that among the killed TPLF cliques include the former spokesperson of the TPLF, Sekoture Getachew who had publicly admitted saying “lightening pre-emptive attack” against the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

Sekotur Getache, Zeray Asgedom and several other top leaders of the Junta have been killed while many others are captured including Kidusan Nega and Dr. Solomon Kidan, he added.

Accordingly,

1. Former TPLF Spokesperson, Sekutore Getachew

2. Former General Director of Ethiopian Television and Broadcast Authority, Zeray Asgedom

3. Head of Dimtse Woyane, Abebe Asgedom

4. Head of Regional Finance Bureau, Daneil Assefa, have been killed together with their drivers and bodyguards.

The national defense force has taken the measure in an operation conducted in collaboration with the Federal Security Forces, the people of Tigray and the interim administration of the region, Brigadier General Tesfaye stated.

The following are TPLF leaders captured during the operation:

1. Former Tigray Regional Council Speaker, Kidusan Nega,

2. Former head of Regional Urban Development Bureau and Addis Ababa City Transport Bureau head, Dr. Solomon Kidane

3. Former CEO of Relief Society of Tigray, Teklewoyni Assefa

4. Former head of Regional Trade Bureau, Gebremedihin Tewolde

5. Former head of Regional Transport Bureau, Woldegeorgis Desta

6. Former Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Abadi Zemu

7. Former President of Melese Academy and Board Chairman of Effort, Tewodros Hagos

8. Former Legal advisor to the Council of Tigray Region, Mihiret Teklay

9. Former head of Regional Properties and Purchase, Birhane Adem Muhammed

According to Birgadier General Tesfaye, the TPLF cliques were captured hiding in caves, and forests with an organized and enhanced search.

Brigadier General Tesfaye has commended Ethiopians for their unwavering support to the successful accomplishment of the operation and called on the people to continue with their support.

According to him, the army has been fulfilling its responsibility as it promised to hunt down the criminals.