Wheat Cultivation through Irrigation Promising, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa January 7/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the summer wheat cultivation undertaken through irrigation have been registering encouraging results.



Ethiopia has been importing 17 million quintals of wheat in a year.

The nation has been working to cultivate wheat through irrigation in order to reduce the import of wheat, according to Ministry of Agriculture.

“Summer wheat cultivation through irrigation has been promising thus far. If we continue capitalizing on these gains, our import substitution aspirations are within reach.”

The harvest expected from 300,000 hectares of land this year would help produce 10 million quintal, according to information obtained from Ministry of Agriculture.