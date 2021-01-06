PM Abiy Ahmed Extends Chrisms Greeting to Ethiopians

Addis Ababa January 6/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended Christmas wishes to Ethiopians.

In his message, Abiy said “we are celebrating this Christmas by observing the challenges we faced this year and the good luck that lies ahead.”

The world also celebrated the first birth of Christ amid trials and luck, he stated, adding that the powers that multiplied our sufferings will not stop us from our journey to prosperity, he added.

The premier vowed: “We will repair the broken bridges, rise above our problems and undoubtedly take Ethiopia to the heights of hope.”

He further said “we pushed forward without stumbling. We are here today, learning from our trials, strengthened by our problems and obstacles.”

The PM concluded that from now on, “the speed of the journey of Ethiopia’s renaissance will depend more on our strength, not to the extent of the troubles they create.”