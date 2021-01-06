Religious Leaders Urge Christians to Work Together for Peace

Addis Ababa January 6/2021 (ENA) Religious leaders have called on Christians across the country to work for peace besides supporting one another during the celebration of the Ethiopian Christmas which will be celebrated tomorrow.

The leaders have wished the faithful Merry Christmas.

Ethiopian Orthodox Church Patriarch, His Holiness Abune Mathias said the holiday is a time to visit the sick and the imprisoned, feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty, and dressing the naked.

In this birthday of Christ in which the heavens and the earth sing together for the glory and peace of Christ, followers of the faith should also celebrate the day by doing good with others, he added.

Currently, “vigilance should be exercised at this time when crises in both rural and urban areas of the country have been challenging our development, freedom and sovereignty,” the patriarch noted.

His Holiness Abune Mathias called on the whole population to act wisely and prudently and cooperate in prayer and give due attention to the country, religion, and compatriots.

Ethiopian Catholic Church Cardinal His Holiness Abune Birhaneyesus Surafel urged all Ethiopians to celebrate the holiday and days later by standing together for peace and unity of the country without any discrimination.

He also called on the government to intensify the ongoing efforts to ensure peace and rule of law throughout the country.

The Cardinal also conveyed his best wishes to the members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the police who are responsible for maintaining national security and peace.

His Holiness Abune Birhaneyesus finally urged the public also to protect themselves from COVID-19 pandemic.