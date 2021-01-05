Media Urged to Focus on Peace Building, Refrain From Reporting Erroneous Information

Addis Ababa January 5/2021 (ENA) Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia urged media to focus on peace-building reporting by refraining from disseminating information that might jeopardize the wellbeing of individuals and national security.



The Council made the remark during a half-day consultative meeting held today on the role of media towards peace building.

During the occasion, the council urged media professionals to be aware of the fact that erroneous and exaggerated information could endanger the instability of the nation, and act accordingly.

Supreme Secretary of Inter–Religious Council of Ethiopia, Liqe Tiguhan Qesis Tagay Tadele said media should discharge its responsibility towards peace building and national unity by refraining from disseminating information that might jeopardize the all-round security of the nation.

Ethiopia is known for its centuries old strong social values that kept its citizens to date, he said, adding that the media in this respect should follow the same pattern.

Moreover, Supreme Secretary pointed out that the media will have irreplaceable contribution in voicing for national unity and sustainable peace.

In his opening Ethiopian Broadcast Authority Deputy Director-General, Wondwosen Andualem said his office is undertaking efforts to build the capacity of media in terms of professionalism.

Developing national media literacy is essential, he stated, however, he added that media houses have paramount role in steadfastly realizing it.

Mentioning that the conventional media needs support to grow, Wondwosen stressed due care should be taken to avoid the confusions being created with the emergence of the social media.

Tendency of inclining to ethnicity, political position in reporting, and low level of professionalism are among the media challenges, it was indicated.

Religious fathers, media officials and professionals attended the forum organized by Inter Religious Council of Ethiopia.

The Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia was established in 2010 with the goal of bringing together all religious leaders by joining hands and hearts around common interests at the national and sovereign level.