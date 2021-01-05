Tripartite Meeting on GERD Not Held Due to Non-Attendance of Sudan

Addis Ababa January 5/2021 (ENA) The virtual meeting of Ministers Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan scheduled for Monday could not be held due to the non-attendance of the delegation of the Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Delegation of Egypt, AU assigned experts, and observers attended the meeting following the invitation extended by Ethiopia – the chair of the meeting, the Ministry noted.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia, while communicating its reservations to the chairperson of the AU Executive Council, had agreed to adopt the document drafted by the AU assigned experts as an input to the trilateral negotiation.

Nevertheless, the meeting planned to take stock of agreed and outstanding issues could not be held due to the absence of the Sudanese delegation.

According to Ministry, Ethiopia notified this development to the chairperson of the AU Executive Council.