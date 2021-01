Addis Ababa January 5/2021 (ENA) Office of the Prime Minister has launched its monthly ‘New Horizon of Hope’ digital newsletter as of Monday.

The newsletter intends to entertain summary of issues and undertakings of each month with paramount significance to the people and government of Ethiopia.

