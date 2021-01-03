17 Militants Arrested in Metekel Zone, 290 Arrows Seized

Addis Ababa January 3/2021 (ENA) Benshangul Gumuz Regional State says 17 armed Militants were detained for allegedly massacred innocents in Metekel Zone.



According to the Benshangul Gumuz Anti-bullying Special Protection Strike Dispersion Department, the 17 militants were arrested in connection with the attack on innocent civilians in Metekel Zlone.

It is to be recalled that the militants in the region have killed innocents in an appalling way, displaced citizens and they have been looting properties since the introduction of the ongoing reforms in the country.

Part of the leaderships in the region has been involved directly or in directly in alliance with the TPLF junta in the recent heinous attacks, it was learned.

An integrated task force set up by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that targeted to resolve the problems in a sustainable manner has taken over the security and law enforcement activities in the region.

Commander-in-chief of the department, Commander Dosa Goshu told ENA that in collaboration with the task force and the general public, the militias who have been engaged in such horrendous attacks are being arrested.

During the law enforcement operations, plenty of the bandits are surrendering and are being arrested, the commander stated.

So far 17 militias were detained in Dangur, Dibatie, Bulen and Mandura Woredas in the operation undertaken by the task force, he said.

The militants were also arrested with their 5, 10, 50, 100 mobile phone cards worth more than 29,000 birr, 290 arrows and medicines among others.