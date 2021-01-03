Trilateral Negotiation on GERD to Resume

Addis Ababa January 3/2021 (ENA) The trilateral negotiation between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on rules and guidelines for filling and annual operation of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will commence today.



The meeting is called by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and the current chair of AU Bureau, and includes 6 ministers responsible for Foreign and Water Affairs of the three countries.

According to Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, observers and AU assigned experts are also expected to attend the negotiation.

The resumption of the negotiations on the GERD under the auspices of the African Union is indicative of the strong political will and commitment by the leadership of the three parties involved in the negotiations to the peaceful and amicable resolution of the GERD matter, South Africa said.