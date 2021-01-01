Ethiopian-DHL, AeTrade Group Agree to Transport Historical Parcels under AfCFTA

Addis Ababa, January 1/2021(ENA) Ethiopian Airlines-DHL and African Electronic Trade (AeTrade) Group announced partnership to transport historical parcels in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

During the launching ceremony today, Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewelde GebreMariam said the partnership aimed to invoke the start of trading of AfCFTA market and the operations of the African E-Commerce Platform in the continent.

The partnership with the African Electronic Trade Group and DHL is crucial as Ethiopia is a key player in African cargo and passenger transportation, the CEO said.

He stressed the need to boost intra African trade to pave the way for a bright future while fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CEO, the partnership will make possible the smooth and reliable connection between the source and the final destination.

“The link between an integrated African Market place, free movement of persons and single air market in Africa can’t be underestimated as it serves as a catalyst for unlocking immense opportunities in Africa for the benefit of Africans and all stake holders,” Tewelde stated.

The CEO further commended leaders of the African Union for their strategic focus on the legal instruments that will make it easier for Africans to travel across the continent freely and do business with each other.

Former Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn and Patron of AeTrade Group on his part appreciated the initiation of the Ethiopian Airlines to connect Africa not only through transporting passengers but also transporting parcels under AfCFTA.

He further stressed the need for Africans to hold hands each other to ensure their own market place with scaling up digital capacity and machine that will promote “made in Africa” products.

The African Electronic Trade Group provides transport services to fragile trophies to various African countries as African Continental Free Trade Area commences.