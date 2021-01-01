Nat’l Defense Force Releases Names of Captured, Killed Members of TPLF

Addis Ababa, January 1/2021(ENA) The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has released the names of TPLF officials that have surrendered and killed.

Former Transport State Minister Mulu Gebre-Egziabiher was among the TPLF leaders who surrendered.

Defense Force Deployment Department Head Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew told ENA that through the joint operation of the defense force and federal police several senior junta and military leaders were captured while those who refused to surrender were eliminated.

Search for the hiding gangs is underway, he said, adding that the noose is tightening around the destructive force members.

During the ongoing search, leaders of the TPLF were found hiding in caves and churches; while others were found dressed in church uniforms.

Brigadier General Tesfaye said actions have been taken against military leaders who had defected from the defense force to join the TPLF group.

Accordingly, list of the TPLF leaders including Colonel Yemane Gebremichael, the mastermind of the Maikadra massacre, have been released.

Among the eliminated were: Colonel Alem Gebremedhin, Colonel Binyam Gebremedhin, Colonel Ambaye, Colonel Masho, Colonel Yirga Seyoum, Colonel Hadush, Colonel Atsibha, Colonel Tesfaye Gebremedhin, Colonel Yohannes Kaleayu, Colonel Tekle Egzabier, Lieutenant Colonel Birhane Tola and other four colonels as well as two zone leaders.

Similarly, Audit Head of the Region Hadush Zewga Gezahegn, Regional Development and Training Head Solomon Huluf Nuguse, Regional Attorney General Kidanemariam Gebrechristos Fasil, Regional Education Bureau Head Bahta Woldemichael, Regional Economic Bureau Development Plan Coordinator Hagos Woldekidan Gebremariam have surrendered, Brigadier General Tesfaye stated.

Moreover, many members of the militia and Special Forces have surrendered.

In addition, Dr. Alem Berhane, Colonel Mebrhatu Gebremedin, Colonel Hadush Hagos, Colonel Huluf T.Medhin, and Lieutenant Colonel Teklehiwot Assefa were among the captured.

A member of the TPLF and a law lecturer at Mekelle University, Gebreamlak Yeebiyo, who agitated people to create chaos and destruction was also captured, Brigadier General Tesfaye said.

Fugitive TPLF leaders have no chance of meeting anyone, he said, adding that they have been arrested as they moved around disguised in churches and caves.

Brigadier General Tesfaye stressed that the National Defense Force will soon bring the other senior TPLF leaders to justice.