Nation Plans to Vaccinate 20 Percent of Population against COVID-19 in First Round

Addis Ababa,Jnuary 1/2020(ENA) Some 20 percent of the Ethiopian population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first-round of the campaign by prioritizing the health workforce and other vulnerable communities across the country, Ministry of Health disclosed.

Health State Minister Sahrela Abdullahi told ENA that the ministry has been making preparations, including identification of priority for the vaccination, and laboratory procedures before it is imported to Ethiopia.

According to her, the ministry will give priority to the 270,000 health work force and other vulnerable communities once the COVID-19 vaccine is imported after its effectiveness for Ethiopians is proved through laboratory procedures.

“We have been making preparations for the past three months. Once the COVID-19 vaccine is imported, we will first vaccinate health workers serving in different health institutions as they are in the forefront sacrificing their lives to treat patients,” Sahrela said.

The recent increase in severe COVID-19 cases and shortage of Personal Protective Equipment is exposing health professionals and the general health workforce to the virus, the state minister pointed out.

She said the ministry will continue to get support and donations for the COVID-19 vaccine from partners such as COVAX Facility and many other countries to expand the accessibility.

Ethiopia is board member of COVAX, one of three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, it was learned.

“We are expecting to get support and donation to vaccinate 20 percent of the population for the first round. So, we are set to import COVID-19 vaccine for 20 percent of the population via donation and purchase,” she explained.

According to the state minister, many countries have pledged to provide Ethiopia with the vaccine, in addition to COVAX.

Upon completion of the laboratory procedures, Ethiopian Airlines is ready to transport the COVID-19 vaccine to Ethiopia, it was noted.

Importing the vaccine will not take time once it has proven effective for Ethiopians in the laboratory currently under installation.

A recent survey by Africa CDC and London School of Hygiene (LSHTM) shows that a predominant majority of respondents in Africa would take COVID-19 vaccine if deemed safe and effective.

Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with an estimated 100 million plus population.