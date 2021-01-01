Industrial Chemicals Registration System Launched

Addis Ababa,Jnuary 1/2020(ENA) A chemical registration and administration system for industrial chemicals imported and produced in Ethiopia was officially launched today.

The chemical registration and administration system is jointly prepared by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Briefing the media, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Deputy Commissioner Frenesh Mekuria said industry chemical registration is conducted to know the amount and type of chemical that has been produced in the country and imported.

The registration system will facilitate implementation of the Industrial Chemical Registration and Administration Proclamation adopted to prevent and control the adverse effects arising from the mismanagement of industrial chemicals, she added.

Trade and Industry State Minister, Yohannes Dinkayehu stated that deposited chemicals can be identified through the registry system and the government will dispose of or find way to reuse the chemicals.

He noted that the current industrial chemical use in Ethiopia needs strong administration system to know how to use or how to dispose chemicals.

Yohannes elaborated: “The amount of chemical deposit in Ethiopia is not known, and we don’t even know the substances, expiry dates and other essential things regarding the chemicals. Thus the chemical registration will help us learn everything about chemicals in the country.”

Ethiopia adopted the Industrial Chemical Registration and Administration Proclamation in 2018.