PM Office Appreciates Sixth Round ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ Depositors

Addis Ababa, December 30/2020(ENA) Office of the Prime Minister has extended its appreciation to the 6th round of “Dine for Ethiopia” depositors to help finance the Koyesha, Gorgora, and Wenchi tourist attraction development projects.

According to the Office, several companies and government institutions have sent in their deposit slips amounting 75 million Birr to help the projects.

Accordingly, Adama Steel Factory, Belayneh Kinde , Oromia Construction Corporation and Kerchanshe Trading have contributed 10 million Birr each.

Lions Group, Oromia Engineering Corporation, Balezaf Alcohol, Ethio Gabana Trading and Chilalo Food Complex have also extended 5 million Birr each while Hora Trading contributed 15 million Birr.

‘’We encourage all other participating entities to email their deposit slips for Birr 5 million and Birr 10 million to dineforethiopia@pmo.gov.et.’’ the Office urged.