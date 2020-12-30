“Rising Ethiopia” Campaign Launched to Promote Nation, Assuage Misguided Media Narrative

Addis Ababa, December 30/2020(ENA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched today a social media campaign that aims to promote the good qualities of Ethiopia and assuage the effects of the misguided media narrative that dominated the air for the last couple of months.

Trending under the phrase “Rising Ethiopia”, the two-month campaign targets all Ethiopians and the Ethiopian Diaspora, it was learned.

Besides mobilizing Ethiopians living abroad for a common good, the campaign will also introduce Ethiopia’s investment potentials to the international community and build up Ethiopia as an emerging tourism destination.

Key themes will anchor the campaign in different phases, including tourism,culture,diaspora business,investment and flagship projects and charities, according to the ministry.

The first phase of the campaign that started today with webinar showcases Ethiopia’s tourism potential and attractions in various activities.

The final phase of the campaign week will mobilize the public to raise funds for some flagship projects, including GERD and charity causes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will run the campaign in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Tourism Ethiopia, Ethiopian Investment Commission, individuals, and media outlets.

The ministry announced: “We are live streaming today’s online opening discussion of the campaign via our Amharic and English languages Facebook pages.”