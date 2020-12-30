PM Says Ethiopia Will Bolster Export, Foreign Earning Potential in Mining Sector

Addis Ababa, December 30/2020(ENA) Ethiopia will bolster export and foreign potential by creating national capabilities in manufacturing and strengthening the mining sector, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The premier wrote on his Facebook that value addition on minerals will enable to transform the lives of local artisan miners and communities.

Ethiopia is blessed with many natural minerals, he said, adding that the country has the potential to transform the lives of local artisan miners and communities.

He pointed out that gold and base metals, potash, tantalum, sapphire, emeralds and opal are among the precious minerals that Ethiopia is endowed with.