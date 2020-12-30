Ministry Discusses with Media Professionals, Scholars Who Write in Arabic

Addis Ababa December 30/2020 (ENA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed with authors, media professionals and scholars who write in Arabic language on promoting Ethiopia’s interest to the Arabic speaking audience.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina led the discussion held on Tuesday in the premise of the ministry.

The discussion noted that writings should reflect and further explore the longstanding historical, religious, and people-to-people interactions between Ethiopia and the Arab world.