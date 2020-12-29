Tigray Prosperity Party Inaugurates Office in Mekelle

Addis Ababa December 29/2020 (ENA) Tigray Prosperity Party (PP) has officially opened its headquarters in Mekelle.

Briefing the media today, Tigray Prosperity Party Head Nebiyou ShulMichael noted that political parties were not able to operate in Tigray by opening offices due to the dictatorship of TPLF.

Following the demise of the TPLF group, a conducive environment where legal political parties, including Prosperity Party, can operate freely has been created in Tigray, he added.

As a result, Prosperity has officially inaugurated its office in regional capital Mekelle and opportunity that enables other legal parties has been created, according to the head.

He further said the new chapter opened in Tigray will enable the people to participate in the reform and make the youth become vanguard of the reform.

According to Nebiyou, the reform will solve the social problems of the region and ensure justice for the people.