Addis Ababa December 29/2020 (ENA) Benishangul Gumuz Regional Council in its extraordinary session today lifted the legal immunity of 4 of its members.

Members of the council whose immunity from prosecution have been lifted are:

1. Adigo Amsaya

2. Shiferaw Chelibo

3. Girma Meni and

4. Arega Balbid

The council made the decision to lift the immunity of the aforementioned members unanimously.