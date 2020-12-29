Board Calls on Local Civil Society Organizations to Get License for Observing General Election

Addis Ababa December 29/2020 (ENA) National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has called on local civil organizations to observe the forthcoming 6th General Election.

NEBE announced that it has prepared a guideline for licensing and monitoring local civil society organizations observing the election.

The guideline for licensing and monitoring local civil society organizations interested to observe elections, was prepared in accordance with the powers of the Ethiopian Constitution, Political Parties Registration and Electoral Ethics Proclamation No. 1162/2011, and the National Electoral Board Establishment Proclamation No. 1133/2011.

It has also reportedly incorporated inputs from civil society organizations and other stakeholders.

Convinced that the participation of local election observers in the general election would play important role in ensuring free, fair and impartial elections, the Board had invited civil society organizations to submit their requests by December 24, 2020.

However, there were organizations that found it difficult to submit complete observers information in the stated time line.

Thus, the Board has postponed the deadline for submission to January 1, 2021, and observers can send detailed information after sending information by the end of the deadline.

Ethiopia’s forthcoming 6th General Election will be conducted on June 5, 2021.