“Dine for the Nation” Instrumental to Strengthen National Unity: Former First Lady

Addis Ababa December 28/2013 (ENA) “Dine for the Nation”, a fund mobilization program initiated to finance tourism development projects in Ethiopia, have been strengthening a sense of national unity among Ethiopians, Former First Lady, Roman Tesfaye said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has initiated the program last August to fund Wenchi, Gorgora and Koysha tourism development projects located in Oromia, Amhara and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Regional states respectively.

Former First Lady Roman Tesfaye, who works on eco-tourism and environmental protection, told ENA that the efforts being undertaken to develop project in Wenchi, Gorgora and Koysha is encouraging.

The participation of the people to finance the projects is also commendable, Roman added, who is also CEO of Hailemariam and Roman Foundation that is engaged in eco-tourism development.

The participation of the nation to support the projects through “Dine for the Nation” program is creating a sense of “national unity just like the one witnessed in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam,” she added.

Indicating the fact that Ethiopia is endowed with a number of natural tourist attractions, Roman stressed the need to exploit these potential by expanding various mechanisms like “Dine for the Nation” programs.

She called on the people to continue support for such important initiatives, as these natural resources alone can bring billions in revenue to help build the nation.