Peace, Rule of law Critical Objectives Within 10-Year Plan: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa December 28/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the 10-year National Perspective Plan has given a great deal of emphasis to peace and rule of law.



The plan, prepared by Planning and Development Commission, envisions playing paramount role in sustaining the fast economic growth.

Prime Minister Abiy pointed out in his face-book today that the plan has given a great deal of emphasis to peace and the rule of law as development is key to bring about a sustainable peace.

“Development makes enduring peace possible. Our 10 year National Perspective Plan is unique in recognizing this and puts peace and the rule of law as critical objectives within the plan” he said.

Various measures are being put in place, even during trying times, requiring close collaboration between citizens and institutions towards realizing enduring peace, the premier added.

The House of Peoples’ Representatives is discussing on the Ten-Year National Development Plan today.