Ethiopia and Djibouti Agree to Refine Road Services, Port Operations

Addis Ababa December 28/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia and Djibouti have agreed to refine road services, port operations and parking terminals, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The agreements were made during a discussion held on Sunday between Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye and Chairman of Djibouti Ports International Free Trade Zone, Aboubaker Oumer Hadi.

On the occasion, Ambassador Berhanu stressed the need to fast-track the completion of the Dikhil-Daguru Road, which would greatly contribute to the economic development of the two countries.

In this regard, the two sides agreed on ways of commencing the remaining 80 km of the road in the shortest possible period.

The two officials have also exchanged views on ways of improving the capacity of port services by connecting the Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port and Djibouti Container Terminal to the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway.

They have agreed to establish a connection at the Horizon oil terminal from the Djibouti side and the oil depot at Awash from the Ethiopian side to the Ethio-Djibouti railway.

This will have various advantages in ensuring the efficient flow of oil cargo and the prevention of illegal oil marketing, it was noted.

The Port and Free zone Authority also accepted the Ethiopian government’s request for a Title Deed to the oil terminal to set in place an administrative procedure similar to that of the dry parking terminal.

The chairman promised to grant the title deed to the Ethiopian side as soon as possible, it was learned.