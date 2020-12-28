A Security Task Force Takes over Law Enforcement Operation in Metekel

Addis Ababa December 28/2020 (ENA) A national task force established by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has taken over the security enforcement operations in Metekel Zone of Benshangul Gumuze Regional State, according to Lieutenant General Asrat Denero.



The task force that comprises of high ranking officials from the government and national army has fully commenced its law enforcement operation in the area.

Head of the Security Forces, Lieutenant General Asrat said the hunt for suspects who participated in the killings of civilians has been continued, adding that the perpetrators will soon be brought to justice.

Discussions are currently underway with community members and leaders at all levels to address the root causes of the problem in the area, he said.

At the same time, Lieutenant General Asrat said efforts will be made to rehabilitate the displaced people and restore life to normalcy in Metekel.

The law enforcement mission in Metekel zone will be completed soon, he underlined.

It is to be recalled that an illegal armed group killed some 207 innocent people in Metekel Zone last week.

Following the massacre, the government has deployed the necessary force to resolve the problem from the grass roots and it urged all citizens of the country to work in cooperation in a bid to achieve the desired outcomes.