Over 6 Billion Tree Seedlings to be Planted in Ethiopia, Neighboring Countries

Addis Ababa, December 26/2020 (ENA) Over 6 billion saplings would be planted in Ethiopia and neighboring countries this coming rainy season, according to Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Commission.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Commissioner, Professor Fekadu Beyene disclosed the plan today in a meeting with regional state officials and stakeholders in Adama City.

Memorandums of understandings were signed with eight regions and six universities to expand the green legacy initiative to neighboring countries, he added.

Identification of sites and preparation of seedlings is underway in Ethiopia and the neighboring countries, it was learned.

The country aims to double its 15 percent forest coverage to 30 percent by 2030.

Basins Development Deputy Director-General Getachew Gizaw said on his part the saplings planted in Ethiopia during the past two years have revived dry rivers and improved water resources.

Ethiopia has planted over 9 billion saplings during the last two years.