Commission Says Release of Derg Officials Goes Along With Human Rights Principles

Addis Ababa,December 26/2020 (ENA)The decision by the government to release Derg officials is consistent with human rights principles, according to Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commissioner Daniel Bekele said the release of Lieutenant Colonel Berhanu Bayeh and Lieutenant General Adiss Tedla, who sought refuge at the Italian Embassy since May 1991 is a significant step towards human rights.

The commissioner recalled that former Derg officials had been released on parole similarly.

Daniel also affirmed that the commission has been carrying out its job independently and without any interference.

Lauding the reform measures underway to enable democratic institutions function independently and neutrally, he recommended the need to be intensify the reform.

The commissioner further pointed out that human rights abuses are on the increase, following conflicts in some parts of the country.

Alongside the political solution provided by the government, he stressed the need for bringing the culprits to justice and giving compensation to the victims.

The commissioner commended the reforms being introduced by the government to make democratic institutions, including the commission, independent.