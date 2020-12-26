President Urges Ethiopians to Advocate Peaceful, Democratic Mechanisms to Resolve Problems

Addis Ababa December 26/2020 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde has urged all Ethiopians to be advocates of a democratic and peaceful way of resolving disputes in order to avert the dangers that have been threatening the unity and sovereignty of the country.



The president made the remark in her congratulatory speech at a graduation ceremony of the Addis Ababa University today.

President Sahle­-Work said there is nothing that warrants the killings of people based on their identity, race and religion in the country.

There is no reason that this could not happen to anyone. In this regard, Ethiopians should learn from other countries. No Ethiopian should be massacred, displaced, and intimidated in his or her own country; and this is a red line that shall never be crossed.

Ethiopians should draw lesson from other countries, Sahle­-Work stressed, adding that such heinous acts are like playing with fire.

“If we believe in the dominance of ideas, respect and democracy, it is possible to find solutions to our problems. But the danger of playing with fire just to fulfill personal or group interests is grave,” the president warned.

President Sahle-Work pointed out that the horrific things heard and seen in some parts of the country are embarrassing to Ethiopia, and called on the graduates to become a generation that firmly says enough to inhumane treatment.

The graduates, who begin a new chapter in their life, are the ones who will lead, govern, and represent Ethiopia in the international fora tomorrow.

“When you start a new chapter in your life today, you are entrusted with the task of making sure that the new white page you are preparing to write on is not damaged by historical mistakes.”

The president noted that there is no doubt that the country they are proud of has a lot of hope. “But the time we have spent and the time we are going through is full of challenges,”

She added that these challenges need special attention “as they are threatening our unity, sovereignty, existence, and the fundamental rights of life as well as human rights.”

President Sahle-Work underscored that there is no other right better than the right to life. Thus, the success of law enforcement forces to save lives is a source of hope for all.

Addis Ababa University graduated 4,087 students with PhD, MA/MSc and undergraduate programs.