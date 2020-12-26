Over 4000 Students Graduated from Addis Ababa University

Addis Ababa December 26/2020 (ENA)The Addis Ababa University (AAU) graduated today 4,087 students with PHD, MA and undergraduate programs.



It was indicated during the occasion that, out of the 4,087 graduates, 1,452 are females.

President Sahile-work zewde and other high-ranking government officials, as well as eminent public figures and families of the graduates attended the ceremony held at the campus of the university.

The graduation of the students was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The total number of students graduated this year from the University in various fields of studies is 10, 561 of which more than 3 thousands are female, according to information obtained from the University.

President Sahle­-Work Zewde, during her congratulatory remarks, urged the whole nation to work together to ensure peace, sovereignty and development of the country.