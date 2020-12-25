Community Mobilization to be Launched to Stop Human Trafficking from Grass Roots

Addis Ababa, December 25/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said community mobilization will be launched this Ethiopian year to curb human trafficking from the grassroots.

According to him, human trafficking has been increasing due to the lax security along borders because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaired by the deputy prime minister, the annual National Council for Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants was held today.

During the occasion, it was mentioned that control around borders used to reduce trafficking.

However, since recent times the relaxed border control because of the pandemic has been a reason for increase in human trafficking.

Many countries have closed their borders and foreign employment has been cut off as a result of the epidemic which was the main reason for the increase in illegal immigration.

High school students under the age of 18 are the most frequent victims of human trafficking, it was learned.

Chairperson of the council said community mobilization is needed to tackle crime that is being committed on citizens.

He cited changes made by community mobilizations like in HIV/AIDS and COVID-19, calling further on the community to reject and shun human trafficking.

Demeke stressed the need for the mobilizations to use elders, religious leaders, associations, and others that are accepted by the community. The community mobilization should be result-oriented, planned, and actionable.

Noting that regions have to work together, the deputy prime minister warned that anyone who would not fulfill their responsibilities will be accountable.

The National Council for Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants was established in 2015 to prevent human trafficking.