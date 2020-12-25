PM Office Lauds Fifth Round Dine for Ethiopia Depositors

Addis Ababa, December 25/2020 (ENA) Office of the Prime Minister appreciated today the fifth round Dine for Ethiopia depositors.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and Staff raised 1.1 billion Birr, Development Bank of Ethiopia 90 million Birr, Amhara Credit and Savings Institution 20 million Birr, Ethiopian Insurance Corporation 15 million Birr, Mohan Plc 10 million Birr, ABH Partners Plc 10 million Birr, Star Business Group 10 million Birr, and Industrial Park Development Corporation 10 million Birr.

In addition, the following contributed about 5 million Birr each. Ministry of Higher Education and Science Staff, Avon Industries plc, Lions International Trading, and Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Administrative Council.

Also, Industrial Park Development Corporation staff sent 5.2 million Birr deposit slip.

The office said that it encourages all other participating entities to email their deposit slips for Birr 5 million and Birr 10 million to dineforethiopia@pmo.gov.et.