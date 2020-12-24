Additional Food, Material Assistance Dispatched to Tigray Region

Addis Ababa, December 24/2020 (ENA)Additional humanitarian assistance food and material is being dispatched to Tigray regional State, National Disaster Risk Management Commission said.

National Disaster Risk Management Deputy Commissioner Mekonen Lenjisa told ENA that nine heavy trucks carrying food and material assistance were despatched to Mekelle today.

According to him, 2,900 quintals of flour, 280 quintals of macaroni, 438 cartons of powdered milk and 200 quintals of rice are among the items being transported to the region.

Stating that the humanitarian assistance will continued, he added that there is sufficient food reserve for the country for seven months.

The deputy commissioner said over 129,000 quintals of relief food has been sent to Tigray Region so far.

After the conclusion of the law enforcement operation in the region, the government has been working in collaboration with relevant agencies to extend humanitarian assistance to those in need.

In addition to Tigray, the support will be distributed to Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz regional states and others based on their request, the deputy commissioner added.

He explained that citizens have fled to Amhara Region from Tigray during the law enforcement operation.

Assistance is again needed for the displaced and others in Benishangul-Gumz state, he added.

Foreign and domestic grain purchases are also underway and about 7 million quintals of wheat have already been purchased through the World Food Program, according to Mekonen.

In addition, 400,000 quintals of maize, 150,000 quintals of wheat flour, 30,000 quintals of maize flour, 30,000 quintals of rice, and 10,000 cartons of milk flour have been purchased from local market.