Former Gov’t Officials Released on Parole

Addis Ababa, December 24/2020 (ENA) The Federal High Court of Ethiopia has decided to release on parole convicted leaders of the Provisional Military Administrative Council who had been in hiding at the Italian Embassy in Ethiopia for more than 30 years, according to the Federal Attorney General.

The former officials were sentenced to death in absentia, but was later commuted to life sentence.

The court has taken into consideration the deprivation of liberty the Derg officials faced during their stay at the Italian Embassy where they received no support from the embassy and fully depended on their families confined to a small room.

They also did not receive medical services despite their ailment and frailty, it was learned.

The Reconciliation Commission on its part has proposed for a release of the individuals on the basis of the law.

On the other hand, their former colleagues and culprits were freed 10 years ago and have been leading normal life, the statement noted.

Thus, taking into account humanitarian considerations, their death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by President Sahle-Work Zewde in accordance with the law.

Finally, the Federal High Court has decided that the Derg officials be released on parole today.