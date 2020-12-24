Tigray Interim Admin Names Members of Cabinet

Addis Ababa, December 24/2020(ENA)The Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State announced today the appointment of new cabinet members as they commenced their duties respectively.

Tigray Interim Administration Office Head, Gebremeskel Kassa told ENA that 11 of the required 16 members of the cabinet have already started their jobs.

The 11 members of the cabinet are:

1. Dr. Kahsay Birhanu…………….Head of Finance Bureau

2. Engineer Alula Habteab……….Head of Construction, Road and Transport Bureau

3. Dr. Fasika Amdeselassie……..Head of Health Bureau

4. Abera Negusse……………………Head of Justice Bureau

5. Etenesh Negusse ………………..Head of Government Communication Affairs Bureau

6. Yosef Tesfay ………………………Head of Trade, Industry and Urban Development Bureau

7. Dr. Tesfay Solomon …………….Head of Education Bureau

8. Dr. Gebrehiwot Legesse ……. Head of Water Research and Design Bureau

9. Solomon Abera …………………..Head of Water Resources Bureau

10. Abrha Desta ……………………..Head of Social Affairs Bureau

11. Gebremeskel Kassa……………Tigray Regional State Interim Administration Office Head

The remaining 5 members of the cabinet will be announced in the coming weeks.