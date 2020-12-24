Industrial Parks Dev’t Corporation Drafts 20 Years Nat’l Spatial Plan

Addis Ababa, December 24/2020(ENA) The Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) announced that it has drafted a 20-year National Industrial Spatial Plan for the sustainable development of industrial parks in Ethiopia.

This was disclosed today at a consultative workshop prepared to gather inputs from regional and branch offices of IPDC for the final preparation of the spatial plan.

The draft national spatial plan will be finalized soon after it is discussed by other stakeholders, it was learned.

Industrial Parks Development Corporation CEO, Sandokan Debebe told ENA that the plan would help to effectively manage the existing industrial parks and pave the way for sustainable development of the sector.

Understanding the government’s vision to transform Ethiopia from a predominantly agricultural nation to a rapidly growing industrialized country, IPDC prepared the plan to support the national effort.

Manufacturing is not only one of the core sectors for job creation, export earning and national development, but also necessary to build strong foundation for the long term industrial development of the country, the CEO noted.

Indicating the current status of the existing industrial parks, the spatial plan will provide clear direction about how to meet the goal set for the year 2040.

The CEO believes that the plan is a practical experience for managing growth, land use and infrastructure development in a suitable and balanced manner at national, regional and local levels.