Business Corridor in Washington DC Named Little Ethiopia

December 24/2020(ENA)The 9th and U-Street business corridor located in the Shaw neighborhood in Washington DC is named after “Little Ethiopia,” according to the Embassy of Ethiopia in Washington DC.

The Washington DC Council decided to name the 9th and U-Street business corridor “Little Ethiopia” after tireless efforts by members of Ethiopian community for over two decades.

The decision is believed to initiate Ethiopians living in the area for better business activities and strong political participation besides promoting culture and tourism attraction.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the U.S., Fitsum Arega and Washington DC Council Member Brandon T. Todd, religious leaders, DC Council officials, Ethiopia community members and other invited guests attended the inaugural ceremony.

In the central part of Los Angeles too there is a place called “Little Ethiopia” for Ethiopian businesses.