Investors, City Administration Contribute 390 Million Birr to “Dine for the Nation” Projects

Addis Ababa, December 24/2020(ENA) Investors operating in Addis Ababa and the City Administration have contributed a total of 390 million Birr to the “Dine for the Nation” projects.

At a ceremony held at Sheraton Addis yesterday, the investors contributed the 320 million Birr they pledged, while the City Administration contributed 70 million Birr.

Deputy Mayor Adanech Abiebie, Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Lelise Neme, and Trade and Industry State Minister Misganu Arega attended the event.

The investors handed over the deposit slip to Deputy Mayor Adanech Abiebie.

She said on the occasion it is a national pride for investors to put their footprint on major national projects such as this and fulfill their responsibilities in developing the country.

Adanech thanked the investors for keeping their promises to develop national projects.

The investors on their part expressed their pride and happiness over their participation in the previous “Dine for Sheger” project and asked for more time to include other participants.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially launched “Dine for the Nation” projects to mobilize funds for three projects in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples regions on August, 2020.