Ethiopian Ambassador Briefs OHCHR Senior Officials about Situation in Tigray

December 24/2020(ENA)Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Ambassador Zenebe Kebede briefed Head of Eastern and Southern Africa regional office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Françoise Mianda on the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.

Ambassador Zenebe recounted how the rogue TPLF clique had been sabotaging the reform process in the country by orchestrating several criminal and violent acts.

The government had no option other than enforcing the rule of law in the region following the TPLF clique attack on the ENDF, he added.

Ambassador Zenebe said the government has carefully and swiftly carried out the operation with the utmost care given to civilian lives.

The government is now restoring services and working closely with international humanitarian agencies to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need, he explained.

Head of Eastern and Southern Africa regional office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Françoise Mianda on her part said the institution has to encourage the government to create the necessary conditions to provide humanitarian assistance, protect Internally Displaced Persons and prevent human rights violations.

However, there is no desire to interfere in the internal affairs of Ethiopia, she said adding that her office closely observes and upholds the government’s notable activities.

In related news, Ambassador Zenebe has also addressed Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on two separate occasions.

Appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the results of the multifaceted reform process, the Commissioner said she understands the current situation in Ethiopia, and the government’s efforts to resolve the TPLF issue employing legitimate mechanisms.

The High Commissioner further expressed her keen interest to work closely with the Government of Ethiopia.