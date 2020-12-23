Nat’l Electoral Board of Ethiopia Cancels Registration of 26 Political Parties

Addis Ababa December 23/2020 (ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has announced that it has canceled the registration of 26 political parties and is examining the documents of 12 other parties.

In a statement it posted on the Facebook of the Board, NEBE stated that the registration of the 26 political parties was canceled because of their failure to fulfill the requirements to operate in the country as stipulated in the new proclamation of the Board.

The board said it has informed all political parties to submit the requirements as per the revised proclamation.

However, 26 political parties which have failed to fulfill the requirements were canceled, it added.

The measure was taken based on NEBE’s proclamation which obliges political parties to meet the requirements stated in the proclamation.

NEBE further stated that the assessment of documents of 12 political parties is underway.

It is to be recalled that the House of People’s Representatives passed a new election law in August, 2019 entitled: “Ethiopian Election, Political Parties Registration and Election Ethics.”

Among others, the new law requires 10,000 signatures to start a national party in the country.