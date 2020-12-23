Nation Secures 1.33 Bln USD from Export in 5 Months

Addis Ababa December 23/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia has secured 1.33 billion USD from export trade during the past five months, Ministry of Trade and Industry revealed.

Trade and industry Minister, Melaku Alebel told journalists today that the revenue obtained during the stated period shows a decline of six percent from the planned 1.41 billion USD.

However, compared to the previous year’s same period, the revenue secured over the past five months has an increment of 224.5 millions USD, he said.

The revenue was obtained from the export of mining, manufacturing and agricultural products, it was indicated.

Much of the revenue was secured from the mining sector followed by manufacturing and agricultural products.