PM Abiy, IMF Managing Director Hold Phone Conversation

Addis Ababa, December 23/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held phone conversation with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva on various issues of mutual concern including the economic reform in Ethiopia.



During conversation, the two sides discussed on measures to close the wealth gap; working together on climate change through the Green Legacy initiative.

“Had a good call with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on measures to close the wealth gap; working together on climate change through the Green Legacy initiative and global cooperation for economic recovery from COVID19,” PM Abiy twitted.

IMF managing director said on her part that she has discussed with the premier on various issues including the ongoing economic reform in Ethiopia.

“My thanks to Abiy Ahmed Ali for our discussion today on Ethiopia’s challenges and actions to reform the economy, tackle inequality and build resilience to climate change. Global cooperation is even more important during these challenging times,” she twitted.