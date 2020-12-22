Foundation Signs MoU with Wildlife Conservation Authority, Tourism Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, December 22/2020(ENA) The Hailemariam & Roman Foundation today signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA) and Tourism Ethiopia to bolster wildlife conservation in national parks and ecotourism development in Ethiopia.



CEO of the Foundation, Roman Tesfaye, EWCA Director General, Kumera Wakijera and Tourism Ethiopia Director General, Seleshi Girma signed the agreement.

The first agreement mainly aims at enhancing cooperation to work on the development and conservation of six national parks in the country.

According to this agreement, the foundation will provide advocacy support in collaboration with other partners to conserve the Omo, Mago, Chebera Churchura, Nechsar, Borena, and Gambella parks.

The second agreement that will be implemented over the coming five-years focuses on eco-tourism development.

As indicated in the agreement, the foundation will coordinate partners to support tourism Ethiopia’s eco-tourism developments, particularly by undertaking joint researches and capacity building.