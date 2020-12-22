President Receives Credentials of 7 Ambassadors

Addis Ababa, December 22/2020(ENA)President Sahlework Zewde received the credentials of seven ambassadors today.

During the occasion, President Sahlework briefed the ambassadors on how the country successfully maintained law and order and the rehabilitation efforts underway in the affected areas, according to Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti who attended the ceremony.

The ambassadors have congratulated the president for Ethiopia’s successful law and enforcement operation, it was learned.

“Apart from this, they were also briefed about the need of strengthening bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and the countries; with particularly countries like China with which we have strategic, cooperative and comprehensive relationship. We have intention to upgrade and widen those relationships in all areas,” he elaborated.

According to him, the ambassadors have shown interest to further strengthen ties between Ethiopia and their countries.

The ambassadors represent China, India, Korea, Japan, Pakistan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe in Ethiopia.

Those who came from strategic partner Asian countries have huge investment in Ethiopia, while Pakistan is coming into the picture because they are importing red kidney beans in huge amount.

China’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyiuan said the two countries have become good brothers, friends and partners in the past half century.

He noted that Ethiopia is one of the important countries in the Belt and Road Initiative for China in Africa and at the same time China is number one source of FDI and the biggest trading partner and project contactor.

“We have seen ever deepening traditional friendship between our two countries, frequent high level exchanges as well as strong cooperation in various areas. Now, we are standing at the new starting point. We shall implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of two countries,” Zhiyiuan stated.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas said his country believes that the two countries have opportunity to establish economic and political linkages.

“I have given assurance from Pakistanis side to the Excellency that we will build our economic relations in the coming future. Also in different sectors like agriculture, tourism, education and industry,” he added.

Abbas said Pakistan has a lot of comparative advantages in all these sectors and “we are very much ready to offer our expertise and advantage to the people of Ethiopia.”