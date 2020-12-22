FM Spokesperson Says IGAD Extraordinary Summit was a Success for Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, December 22/2020(ENA) Ethiopian government has successfully briefed IGAD member countries at the bloc`s extraordinary session held on Sunday in Djibouti about its law enforcement operation in Tigray region, Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dina Mufti said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation have participated in the 38th extraordinary summit of the Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government.

In his weekly media briefing today Ambassador Dina said Abiy thanked leaders of IGAD countries for their unwavering support during the law enforcement operation.

During the occasion, the Premier briefed the leaders about the current phase of the operation which is the rehabilitation of citizens displaced from their home, rebuilding of infrastructures damaged by the TPLF junta and bringing fugitives to justice, Dina stated.

According to Ambassador Dina, leaders of the respective countries reflected that the law enforcement operation was commendable and affirmed their commitment to support the government to finalize the last phase of the operation successfully.

Generally, during the IGAD extraordinary summit, member countries came to common-understandings that mutual dialogue is critical to resolve all the issues of common concerns, he indicated.

Regarding to the recently reported conflict in Ethio-Sudan border areas, Ambassador Dina said Ethiopia is confident that the conflict is not supported by the high-level government officials of Sudan.

“It is obvious that there is an area which has not been well demarked across the borders of the two nations, but this would also be resolved in a diplomatic manner through dialogue and that has been the common understanding at the highest level,” Dina stated.

Ambassador Dina further noted that some foreign forces, who have various interests in the region in general and on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in particular, are trying to magnify issues, be it in border areas or internal affairs, in an attempt to achieve their hidden agenda.