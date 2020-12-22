Premier Says Measures to be Taken Against Leaders Unable to Maintain Rule of Law in Region

Addis Ababa, December 22/2020(ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said legal measures would be taken on regional and the federal leaders who failed to maintain rule of law in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

The premier held discussion with residents of Metekel Zone in the regional state today.

Various solutions, including reconciliation, have been set as directions for resolving the problems in the region, according to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

Peace Minister Muferiyat Kamil, Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff General Berhanu Jula, Benishangul-Gumuz Chief Administrator Ashadli Hassen, and other officials attended the meeting.