Development Partners Group Briefed on Current Situation in Tigray

Addis Ababa December 21/2020 (ENA) Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil have briefed the Development Partners Group (DPG) Executive Committee members on measures being taken by the government to ensure peace and the return to normalcy of Tigray Region after the end of the law enforcement operation.

Briefing the executive committee members today, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide expressed his appreciation for the support being given by the development partners to support the efforts of the Government of Ethiopia to provide humanitarian assistance for all affected people.

The minister also called on all DPG members to stand with Ethiopia, an anchor of peace in the Horn of Africa, according to a press release of Ministry of Finance.

Ahmed noted that Tigray regional state is on its path to return to normalcy with measures being taken to rebuild the infrastructure and restore transport, water, electricity, and communications services in the region which was damaged by the irresponsible and criminal clique.

According to him, the destruction of infrastructure has affected the humanitarian response to the community by requiring the government to build makeshift bridges to make the supply of food and medicine available in some parts of the region.

The minister has also explained the critical progress being made by the interim administration in Tigray in terms of establishing its bureaucratic structure in various cities of the region from the kebele to the upper structure, creating room for improved access and execution of humanitarian support to the region.

He emphasized the strong need for collaboration with development partners to unlock the challenges and to continue the comprehensive reform the government has already started for the betterment of its people.

Peace Minister Muferyat Kamil said her ministry, in coordination with the UN, has been implementing the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Tigray and affected vicinities in Amhara and Afar regions; and that will continue following the established platform.

The Development Partners Group (DPG) comprises 30 bilateral and multilateral development partners.

The main objective of DPG is to foster policy dialogue and harmonize development partners support for effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the national development plan and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ethiopia.