Inhabitants of Weqro Town in Tigray Hold Discussion with Interim Admin CEO

Addis Ababa December 21/2020 (ENA) Tigray Interim Administration CEO Mulu Nega and Tigray’s Prosperity Party Senior Leader Abraham Belay have held discussion with residents of Weqro town about the current situation in the region

During the discussion, the participants expressed their joy over the swift resumption of electricity and water supply.

However, the residents also pointed out that they are still facing problems due to lack of telecommunication, banking, medical and transportation services.

They said peace in the town has been improving after the defense force arrived.

Interim Administration CEO, Mulu Nega on his part explained about the efforts being carried out by the administration to promptly address the demand raised about infrastructures by the residents.

He further affirmed to the residents that the interim administration will work to ensure peace and stability of the town by enabling the community to freely elect their leaders.

Tigray’s Prosperity Party Senior Leader Abraham Belay said ” the guarantee for Tigray Region is not weapons, but its people.”

No one has benefited from loads of military weapons except lose of people, he noted.

Therefore, the minister said the guarantee that we have is ensuring rule of law with the help of the people of Tigray.