Nationwide Community-Centered Consultation Forums Launched

Addis Ababa December 21/2020 (ENA) Ministry of Peace has officially launched nationwide community-centered consultative forums today.

Peace Minister Muferiyat Kamil told ENA that the forums would foster civilized dialogue, build trust and confidence among the public, find solutions for problems and ensure sustainable development.

The ministry has been working for the prevalence of peace and rule of law as well as national consensus, she said, adding that the nationwide community-centered forums would enable to create rational and critical society the nation requires.

The consultative forums will permanently take place in all parts of the country for the coming three months, it was learned.

The minster added that the consultative forums would help discuss local and national issues to arrive at common understanding and national consensus among the people.

The consultative forums would help the government to provide practical response to issues raised by the communities, she further stated.