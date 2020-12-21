PM Commends IGAD Leaders for Supporting Law Enforcement Measures in Ethiopia

December 21/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has commended leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for their understanding of the law enforcement measures undertaken in Tigray region as legal and legitimate.

“I express my deepest gratitude to IGAD leaders for understanding and acknowledging our law enforcement measures as legal and legitimate,” the premier twitted.

He further lauded the leaders for expressing their commitment to support Ethiopia.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, commended the Government of Ethiopia for its bold steps to preserve the integrity of the country.

Moussa Faki made the remark on Sunday in his speech delivered at the 38th IGAD Extraordinary Summit of Heads of States and Governments that is being underway in Djibouti.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation that comprises of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen are attending the Summit along with leaders of member states of the IGAD region.

Abiy held bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, President of Kenya,Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, and Vice President of South Sudan, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior in Djibouti.